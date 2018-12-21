Cop who probed Sohrabuddin encounter case suspended

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajnish Rai, who probed Sohrabuddin fake encounter case.

Three more IPS officers have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Rai, a 1992 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, was suspended for "unauthorised handing over" the charge of IG & Principal, CIAT School, CRPF, Chittoor and abdication of office on 30.1. 2018 (AN)."

However, Rai has claimed that the order of suspension by the MHA is absolutely "illegal and unconstitutional" as he has already retired from the post. He wrote, "The order of suspension by MHA, GOI is absolutely illegal and unconstitutional as I have retired from service as for operations of law and rules after office hours on 30.11.2018."

The order, dated December 17, stated that "disciplinary proceeding against Shri Rajnish Kumar Rai, IPS (GJ:92) is contemplated in connection with his unauthorised handing over of the charge of IG & Principal, CIAT School, CRPF, Chittoor and abdication of office on 30.1. 2018 (AN)." As per reports, the IPS officer's request for voluntary retirement was not accepted by the Centre. He then left leaving a note that "he be treated as retired", and filed an application before Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Ahmedabad, challenging the rejection of his early retirement request. Later, he moved the CAT after receiving an email asking him "to immediately join duties in view of the fact that his application for retirement had not been accepted by the Competent Authority of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs)." (ANI)