Cops suspended for sending minor boy to jail for refusing free vegetables

[India], June 22 (ANI): The Bihar police have suspended two inspectors and a nine-member raid party today for sending a minor boy to jail for allegedly refusing free vegetables to cops in Patna.

Patna Inspector General, Nayyar Hasnain Khan told ANI, "Departmental action has been taken against SDPO (Sub Divisional Police Officer) and he has been given show cause notice. SSP has been directed to investigate the case once again."

"It has been directed to shift him (the boy) from Beur jail to remand home. The medical board is to be constituted to establish his actual age. The entire staff at Agamkuan Police Station sent to district lines," he added.

The 14-year-old boy was sent to jail for three months for allegedly refusing to give free vegetables to policemen in Patna. He was apprehended by policemen on March 19. While apprehending the boy, policemen refused to reply to the queries raised by his family. According to victim's father, when they met their son in jail, he alleged that the policemen were miffed with him as he refused to give them vegetables for free. Earlier, the Bihar government ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter and submit a report within two days. (ANI)