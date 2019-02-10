Corrupt are now giving attendance to ED : PM Modi

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remarked that in his government, even those people about whose income the common people were afraid of talking about are now being questioned by the authorities.

Addressing a rally here, Prime Minister Modi said such people are now giving their attendance in the Enforcement Directorate and in courts, in a veiled reference to the recent interrogation of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.

"Even those people about whose income people dared not to talk about are now being questioned by ED and in courts. They are now facing the agencies and are giving their attendance, now they are telling about their undisclosed income kept in the country and abroad," said Prime Minister Modi.

Calling himself "Pradhan Sewak" and "Chowkidar" (watchman) the Prime Minister said that the corrupt ones have a problem with him as he has stopped the system of intermediaries (middlemen) in government schemes. "Your Pradhan Sewak and Chowkidar is removing the intermediaries one by one. Now the benefit meant for the poor is being directly transferred into their accounts. This is the sole reason why honest trust Modi while corrupts hate him," he said. Prime Minister Modi opined that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka is a model of a "majboor" (helpless) government. "The government is Karnataka is a helpless government with a helpless chief minister who is used as a punching bag. He gets the threats on daily basis and his while energy is lost in saving his chair from the Congress," he said. "This is the Majboor Model which they want to impose on the centre as they want a Majboor government in which the leader would be just sitting in a corner and crying while Naamdar takes the decision from his Mahal." The Prime Minister also alleged that the Congress is waiving off loans in various states for votes. "Since decades they have been playing the same game. For votes, they come up with a 10-year plan to waive off farm loans. They lie and in reality loan of only 25-30 out of 100 farmers are waived off. There too, farmers get only a few hundred rupees and rest goes into pockets of middlemen," he said. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Dharwad. He also witnessed the e-griha pravesh of over 2000 houses that have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban). (ANI)