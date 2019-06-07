Counterfeit Currency Case: SC dismisses bail plea of accused suffering from cancer

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an application filed by Aasu Jaif, an accused in a counterfeit currency case, seeking bail to stay with his mother as he is suffering from cancer and is on the verge of death.

A vacation bench of the apex court headed by Justice Indira Banerjee and also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition after finding no merit in his prayers.

Jaif's counsel Nasim Anwar, had earlier submitted that his client is in the last stage of oral cancer and thereby should be given bail, as had already been granted to other two accused by the Rajasthan High Court.

"My lord have mercy on my client. Please grant him bail," the lawyer had told the top court. The court had on May 28, sought a detailed response from the Rajasthan Government and jail superintendent of Central Jail of the state, after hearing the petition filed by Jaif, seeking bail in the case. Jaif, a resident of Rajasthan, was caught red-handed by the state police for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency notes to the tune of Rs 23 lakhs. (ANI)