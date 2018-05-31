Counting underway for Punjab Assembly seat, Congress leads

Counting was underway for Punjab's Shahkot Assembly seat byelection on Thursday with the ruling Congress candidate leading by over 2,000 votes.

Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia was leading over his Shiromani Akali Dal rival Naib Singh Kohar after the first two rounds of counting, an election official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rattan Singh was trailing fair behind.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting Akali Dal legislator Ajit Singh Kohar in February.

Kohar, a former minister, was elected five times from this seat. His son Naib Singh Kohar was fielded by the Akali Dal. There were 12 candidates in the fray this time. A total of 76 per cent voting was reported on May 28. Punjab has a Congress government since March 2017.