Country has lost outstanding public servant: Manmohan Singh on Gill's demise

[India], May 26 (ANI): After the sudden demise of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) K.P.S. Gill at the age of 82 due to cardiac arrhythmia here on Friday, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that the country has lost an outstanding public servant, who played a remarkable role in controlling militancy in Punjab.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the death of K.P.S. Gill. In his demise, our country has lost an outstanding public servant who played a remarkable role in controlling militancy in Punjab. I join many friends and admirers of K.P.S. Gill in sending you our deepest condolences on this sad occasion," Singh wrote in a letter to Dr. Ajay Sahni.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley expressed grief at the passing away of Gill, saying his (Gill's) role in curbing insurgency in Punjab is part of history.

"Condolences on the demise of Sh. KPS Gill. His role in curbing insurgency in Punjab is part of history," Jaitley tweeted.

Pained by Gill's passing away, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of former Punjab DGP KPS Gill ji. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends," Khattar tweeted.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, other political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also condoled Gill's death.

As per doctors of the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital where Gill breathed his last, the former DGP was suffering from End-Stage Kidney Failure and significant Ischemic Heart Disease. He was recovering from Peritonitis.

Popularly known as the 'Lion of Punjab ', Gill served twice as the DGP of Punjab and is credited for wiping off Khalistan terrorism from Punjab.

He received Padma Shri award, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1989 for his work in the civil service and has also served as the Security Advisor to Chhattisgarh government in 2006.

Gill was known as the "supercop" for his extraordinary work in Punjab, when he was serving as the DGP of Punjab from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement from the Indian Police Service in 1995. (ANI)