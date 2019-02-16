Country hurt and aggrieved, committed to fight terrorism: Narendra Tomar

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar said that the country is firmly committed to fighting a decisive battle against terrorism.

Addressing the media after an all-party meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the recent Pulwama terror attack, Tomar said, “The whole country is hurt and aggrieved by the terrorist attack. Today Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha leader in which deliberations were held. He has assured that the Indian government is firmly committed to fighting against terrorism. The government has given free hand to security forces.”

Tomar also cautioned the youth of Kashmir to stay wary of the elements supporting cross border terrorism in their state. “Since the beginning, our policy was of zero-tolerance towards terrorism. J-K citizens who want peace in the state are with us in this fight however there are elements in the state that support cross-border terrorism. Such elements are enemies of the Kashmir’s youth and don’t want peace and harmony in the state.” A resolution was passed during the all-party meeting condemning the dastardly terror attack. “India has during the past three decades faced the menace of cross border terrorism. Of late, terrorism in India is being actively encouraged by the forces across the border. India has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges,” it read. Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a car laden with explosives rammed into a bus carrying 42 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on Thursday. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)