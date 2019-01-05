Country-made bomb hurled at CPI(M) lawmaker's Kannur residence

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): A country-made bomb was hurled at the residence of Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA A.N. Shamseer here on Thursday night.

Soon after the incident, the CPI(M) alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was responsible for the attack. The police is investigating the incident.

The attack comes at a time when the state is experiencing widespread agitation over the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple, nearly four months after the Supreme Court quashed age-old restrictions on the entry of women into the temple.

On Thursday, violent protests broke out across Kerala- a day after two women of menstruating age-Bindu and Kanakadurga climbed the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala. The Kerala police have arrested 1369 and detained 717 under preventive measures till Friday morning in connection with the hartal-related violence in the state after the entry of the women into the hilltop shrine. The accused also include two CPI(M) workers who were arrested in connection with the death of Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker, Chandran Unnithan, during a clash in Pandalam amidst Sabarimala row. The police have registered 801 cases in connection with the violence that broke out after various organisations called for a state-wide shut down of shops and other establishments on Thursday to protest against the entry of the women. (ANI)