Country more secure under Modi ji's leadership: Shah

[India], Sept 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has become more secure.

He also said that Chhattisgarh has developed under Chief Minister Raman Singh.

"Under Modi ji's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) leadership, the country has become more secure, and under Raman singh, Chhattisgarh has developed," Shah said while addressing a public meeting here.

The BJP chief also claimed that Raman Singh led government has let Chhattisgarh come out of the 'Bimaru' category.

"Raman Singh-led government has let Chhattisgarh come out of the 'Bimaru' category," he said. Shah also took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the 'BHEL' remark. He said, "Those who talk of purchasing mobiles from BHEL are today seeking account of our work." Further attacking the Congress president, Shah said that the Gandhi scion should answer why development did not reach the masses during the six-decade rule of his family instead of demanding an account of work done by Narendra Modi government in the last four years. He also recalled the contribution of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the formation of Chhattisgarh. "Atal ji had founded Chhattisgarh state and Raman Singh has developed it as per his dreams," Shah said Earlier today, Shah flagged off the "Atal Vikas Yatra" in the memory of late Vajpayee from Dongarhgarh town in Chhattisgarh. This was the second phase of 'Vikas Yatra' being carried out by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to highlight the achievements of the BJP's 15-year rule in the state. Later this year, the Assembly polls are slated to be held in Chhattisgarh along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. (ANI)