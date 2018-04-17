Country proud of Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal

[India] April 17 (ANI): The whole country is proud of the Indian Railways, said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

He was addressing 63rd Railway Week National Awards function in the presence of Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The whole country is proud of the Indian Railways. The railways' safety record has improved substantially in the previous year. It is our collective responsibility to improve it further," Goyal said.

He exhorted the railways employees: "Let us become One Railway, one good organization working as a team. Let us bring the charm back into rail travel once again." Goyal said 13-lakh strong railways family has lots of strength to give extraordinary results. "It is always in ordinary people who give extraordinary performance for an organization to really flourish. Sixty-three years have passed since we celebrate Railways week and it is such a day that we rededicate ourselves to new goals, to new ambitions, to better and bigger targets," the Minister said. He also informed that Shipra Express 22911, which runs three days in a week between Indore and Kolkata will run for the whole week and pantry car facility will also be provided in the train. More than 160 awards were presented during the function. (ANI)