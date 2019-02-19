Country will never forget the sacrifice of soldiers in Pulwama: PM Modi

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): "The country will never forget the sacrifice made by the security personnel in Pulwama and will always thank their families for sending their loved ones for protecting the nation," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Varanasi on Tuesday.

"I wish Baba Vishwanath, Mother Ganga give us the strength to repay the debts of the families of slain soldiers," he added.

"Swaraj, Savavalaban and Shaurya are the symbols of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji's Jayanti. He showed us the way of how we can be a strong nation by having good governance," he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about the initiatives taken by the Centre under Make In India programme and stated, "Today, I got an opportunity to flag-off the first diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi. It is admirable that now engines can too run on lightening. The strength of this engine will much greater than the old diesel based engines." "Several numbers of steps were taken to change the appearance of Indian Railways in the last 4.5 years. A classic example of this is the first semi-high speed train, Vande-India Expressway which will run from Delhi to Kashi," he added. "After the completion of roads and railways developmental projects in this region, it will become easier for the farmers and the traders to do business. Avenues for new ventures will now be open in Banaras and East Zone soon," promised Prime Minister Modi in his concluding statement. (ANI) Today, PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat at Banaras Hindu University. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister also paid obeisance at the Ravidas temple here. In addition, he also inaugurated the newly constructed Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre of Banaras Hindu University. The hospital aims to provide affordable cancer care to patients in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand and even neighbouring countries like Nepal. He is also scheduled to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Lehartara. With the inauguration of both cancer hospitals, Varanasi is set to become an important centre for quality treatment and care in Cancer-related ailments. (ANI)