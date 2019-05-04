Country's economy will be destroyed if PM Modi gets another term: Puducherry CM

[India], May 4 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy on Saturday claimed that the country's economy will be destroyed if Narendra Modi gets a second term as the Prime Minister.

"What have you done in the last five years? You only burdened people with demonetisation, GST and not providing jobs. Businesses and industries have shut down due to demonetisation. He has already destroyed the economy and he wants another term. If he gets another term, then the country's economy will be destroyed," he told ANI here.

Continuing his attack on Modi, Narayanaswamy said that the Prime Minister was talking more on Pulwama attack, surgical strike and Pakistan and said he "insulted" the armed forces by taking credit. "By taking credit, the Prime Minister has insulted our armed forces. He even criticised Congress on our statement on surgical strikes done during the tenure of UPA government. While our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not take credit, Narendra Modi is doing the opposite. He should apologise to the armed forces," he said. The Congress leader said that it is important for any political party to recognise the talent of the armed forces and not dragging them into politics. "Congress appreciated the air strike of our forces after Pulwama attack. We gave credit to the talent of our armed forces," Narayanaswamy said. He asserted that the people of the country wanted to see Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and not Modi. (ANI)