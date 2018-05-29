Country's security has improved to a large extent: Rajnath Singh

[India], May 29 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the security situation in the country has improved to a large extent.

"According to a multi-pronged study by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the security situation in the country has improved to a large extent," he said.

"Killing of security forces personnel and civilians has reduced by 96 per cent in 2017, in comparison to 1997," he added.

The Union home minister clarified that the government's order to suspend the security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir was in the wake of Ramzan.

"It wasn't ceasefire, but suspension of operation in view of Ramzan. But it was clearly said that we will resume operation if any terror activity takes place," he said. "We have not tied hands of our security forces. Our forces killed five terrorists when an attack had taken place," he added. Earlier this month, the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. (ANI)