[India] May 11 (ANI): A senior couple was charred to death after their house caught fire in New Delhi's Sudarshan park area on Friday.

The police authorities said that 70-year-old Chedi Lal and his 62-year-old wife Laxmi died after the fire had broken out on the ground floor of their house.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

The police department is investigating the cause of the fire. (ANI)