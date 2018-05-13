Couple commits suicide in Hyderabad

[India], May 13 (ANI): A couple has committed suicide here by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan.

The couple, identified as Srujan Reddy and his wife Sarita, took this extreme step on late Friday night but the incident came to light on Saturday morning, according to police.

The reason behind them taking the extreme step is not known as no suicide note was recovered.

However, a case has been registered under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (suspicious death).

A probe is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)