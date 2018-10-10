Couple, daughter stabbed to death in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

[India], Oct 10 (ANI) Three members of a family were found dead in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Wednesday morning.

Mithlesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha were found with stab wounds, while their teenaged son was found with minor injuries.

"Mithlesh Verma, his wife, and daughter were attacked by a knife. The fourth member of the family was present in the house. He has got an injury on his finger. Nothing is missing from the locker. The killers used a kitchen knife as the weapon of offence. Eight teams are conducting the probe," said Ajay Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police.

According to Mithilesh's sister, Suraj was kidnapped a few years ago. "Suraj is not in a condition to speak anything right now. He was even kidnapped three-four years ago. He was 12-13 years old at that time," she said. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)