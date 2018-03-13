Couple shot at in Gurugram, man dies

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): A married couple was shot at by unknown bike-borne assailants on Tuesday morning in Gurugram's Badshahpur area.

The attack killed the husband and injured the wife, who is at present said to be out of danger.

The incident took place around 5 am in the morning.

Speaking on the same ACP Biram Singh said, "Relatives suspect a man named Tillu to be behind the shooting. Tillu had earlier shot someone in the area and the man who has died today was the one who took the victim to hospital at that time. We are investigating".

Based on an FIR registered by the woman, the police have initiated a probe. (ANI)