Court allows BJP, AAP leaders plea to withdraw defamation case

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday accepted the joint application of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth worker Ankit Bhardwaj and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to settle a defamation case.

In 2017, Bhardwaj approached the court against Singh for allegedly sharing his pictures in media and accusing him of slapping former Water Minister Kapil Mishra on May 10 last year.

Both parties today jointly moved the application for a settlement of the defamation case filed under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal accepted the application. Earlier, the court had issued a notice against the AAP MP. Bhardwaj, who is the complainant in the case, claimed that his namesake who is a member of BJP Yuva Morcha had allegedly attacked the then Water Minister. However, it was later found that the attacker was an AAP volunteer and Singh had wrongfully been implicated.(ANI)