Court allows ED plea on Nirav Modi's extradition

[India], June 26 (ANI): A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday allowed application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition from the United Kingdom.

The ED had earlier filed the application in the court seeking permission to start extradition of the absconding diamantaire in connection with a multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

According to the ED, Nirav Modi is in the UK and needs to be extradited as non-bailable warrants (NBW) has already issued against him, and he is not appearing before the court even after prosecution complaint.

The ED had also sent a request for a Red Corner Notice against Modi, but the Interpol is yet to issue this. Nirav, who is at the centre of the alleged multi-crore bank fraud, has reportedly fled to the UK where he is claiming political asylum. For those unversed, the PNB detected the multi-crore scam this year, wherein Nirav and his uncle-cum-business-partner Mehul Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of USD 2 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. (ANI)