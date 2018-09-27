Court asks Delhi govt to expedite teachers' recruitment

[India], Sept. 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and the Department of Education (DoE) to expedite the process to fill up all teacher vacancies both in direct recruitment and promotion.

The court directed the DoE and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file status report on teacher vacancies. The matter will be next heard by the court on March 4 next year.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by a Non-governmental Organisation Social Jurist, through advocate Ashok Agarwal.

The DSSSB has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written and professional tests, as well as personal interviews wherever as desired. (ANI)