Court considers chargesheet in BJP MP honeytrap case

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed against a woman and two others in connection with the honeytrapping of a BJP parliamentarian.

After taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Special Judge Hemani Malhotra listed the matter for July 13 for further hearing.

She also said that she would hear the bail plea of accused businessman Ajay Kumar alias Ajay Pal Chauhan on the next date of hearing.

Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against a woman, Kumar and Mitrapal accusing them of extortion.

The woman allegedly filmed obscene videos of Gujarat's Valsad MP K.C. Patel and threatened to make them public if she was not paid money, said police. The woman, along with Kumar and Mitrapal, had gone to Patel's flat to extort money. The police have chargesheeted them under Sections 384 (extortion), 389 (putting in fear of accusation of an offence in order to commit extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Delhi Police arrested the woman on May 2 from her Ghaziabad residence while Kumar was arrested on June 9. Mitrapal has not been arrested so far.