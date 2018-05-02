Court convicts Chhota Rajan, acquits Jigna Vora in J Dey murder case

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai has convicted gangster Chhota Rajan for the murder of veteran journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The court also acquitted former journalist Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulsen in the case.

The verdict comes almost seven years after Dey was shot dead in the city.

Rajendra S Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan, is currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi, and was the prime accused in the case.

The final arguments in the Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court had started in February and concluded early in April.