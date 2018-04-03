Court discharges AAP MLA in six cases of extortion

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manoj Kumar in six cases of extortion filed against him in August 2015.

The court discharged him citing lack of evidence.

The court, however, framed charges against Kumar's personal assistant and co-accused Deepak Sharma on the same.

Around 17 FIRs were registered on the complaint of ration shop owners of East Delhi in 2015 against Sharma, stating that the MLA was extorting Rs 2000 from them every month.

As per reports, Sharma also threatened to cancel the license of the ration shop owner, if they refused to pay them. (ANI)