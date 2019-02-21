Court grants bail to Asees Chadha in accident case

[India], Feb 21 (ANI) A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Asees Chadha, nephew of late liquor baron Ponty Chadha, in an accident case.

The order was passed by Patiala House Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar.

Nineteen-year-old Asees was arrested for allegedly ramming his Bentley SUV into an auto-rickshaw on Monday in Chanakyapuri area here, killing a Turkmenistani woman and injuring three others.

A Patiala House magistrate's court had on Wednesday rejected his bail plea.

According to police, 51-year-old woman Gulshat Alijanova succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Two Turkmenistani women and the auto driver were injured in the accident. The luxury car was reportedly was escorted by a Punjab Police vehicle. (ANI)