Court of inquiry ordered against Major Gogoi

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday ordered a court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi.

Major Gogoi was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a hotel with a woman on May 23. He was allegedly involved in a brawl with the woman at the hotel.

Earlier today, Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat said that Major Gogoi would be given "exemplary punishment", if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

"If anyone in the Indian Army, at any rank, does any wrong and it comes to our notice then strictest action will be taken," General Rawat told ANI.

"If Major Gogoi has done something wrong then I can say that he will be given due exemplary punishment and the punishment will be such that it will set an example for others," he added. Major Gogoi had earlier also made headlines when he tied a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle as a "human shield" and drove through Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam last year. He took the step in the wake of an alleged stone-pelting attack at the army during the bypolls to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)