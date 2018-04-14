Court orders to shift Bawana to ordinary high risk ward of Tihar

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday directed Tihar Jail Authority to shift imprisoned gangster Neeraj Bawana from solitary confinement to ordinary high risk ward of Tihar jail.

Bawana had claimed that he was being kept in inhuman conditions in the prison and his fundamental rights were being violated.

On March 17, Bawana wrote a letter to Patiala House Court in which he talked about the poor condition of the inmates lodged in high-risk ward of the country's largest prison.

He threatened to go on a hunger strike if better facilities of food and medicines were not provided to Tihar jail inmates.

On November 28 last year, Tihar Jail authorities were asked to file reply on Bawana's plea. In his plea, Bawana had told the court that he was kept in a high-risk ward of Jail Number 1 along with other 45 inmates. He also said that the cells were stinking and had thousands of insects and plaster dust kept on falling from the wall. The gangster has been charge sheeted in various cases including offences under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).