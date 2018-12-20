Court rejects PIL seeking medical evaluation of Parrikar's health

[India] December 20 (ANI): The Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking medical examination of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while upholding his right to privacy.

The plea was filed by a social activist Trajano D'Mello who had sought a report on Parrikar's health and medical evaluation of the Chief Minister by a team of expert doctors. The petitioner also requested to bring Parrikar's report in public stating that the citizens of the state are entitled to know the state of health of the Chief Minister who is the constitutional functionary.

While hearing the petition, a division bench headed by Justices Prithviraj K Chavan and R M Borde observed, "Ill-health does not make one incapable to occupy the constitutional position. The bench also termed the petition as a half-hearted attempt to make serious inroads in the territory of privacy of an individual." Earlier this year, Parrikar had visited the United States for treatment of a pancreatic ailment. He was later admitted to AIIMS in Delhi in October. The Chief Minister was recently spotted inspecting two under-construction bridges on the Mandovi and Zuari rivers. However, this did not go down well with the Opposition that chided the BJP for "forcing him to continue working". "He has a tube inserted through his nose into his digestive tract. How inhuman to force him to continue working & doing photo ops. Why can't he be allowed to deal with his illness without all this pressure & tamasha?," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had tweeted. Recently, Congress demanded Parrikar's resignation on account of his prolonged illness. Some Congress legislators in Goa had also met Governor Mridula Sinha on September 19 and staked claim to form a government stating that they are the single-largest party in the state. (ANI)