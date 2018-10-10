Court reserves order in Anshu Prakash assault case

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order for October 22 on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's plea seeking appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in his alleged assault case.

The Chief Secretary had moved the application in his personal capacity, requesting that the prosecutor in the case be changed and an SPP be appointed.

The prosecutor had challenged the plea of Prakash.

On February 20, the Chief Secretary had lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by the two lawmakers.

The Chief Secretary said that he was attacked in the presence of Kejriwal, after being summoned to discuss Aadhaar-related problems. (ANI)