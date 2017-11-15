Court reserves order on lie detector test in Najeeb case

[India] Nov. 15 (ANI): A court on Wednesday here reserved its order on the plea seeking lie-detector test of nine suspects in the Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a plea in the Patiala House Court to conduct a lie-detector test of nine suspected JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) students in the case of Najeeb Ahmed disappearance.

The case pertains to the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who had gone missing from his hostel on October 16, 2016, in the wake of an alleged brawl between him and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Delhi's Mahi-Mandavi Hostel on the night of October 14.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its order on the plea of the CBI. Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court fixed December 21 as the next date for hearing the Najeeb Ahmed disappearance case after the CBI sought more time to complete its investigation. In a status report submitted before the court, the investigative agency stated that the probe was underway and that it required more time to complete it. In May, the Delhi High Court transferred the investigation into the case from the police to the CBI, after Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it following the police's failure to trace him. The CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) in June and started the investigation. On June 29, it also declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the whereabouts of Najeeb. (ANI)