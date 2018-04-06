Court reserves order on summoning MP Abhishek Banerjee

[India], Apr 06 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Friday reserved the order on summoning Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy.

The court reserved the order on the summoning for the April 19.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal, Mukul Roy had filed a criminal defamation case against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee over using "defamatory statement" in the notice sent to the former by the parliamentarian. (ANI)