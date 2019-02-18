Court seeks ED reply on Shabir Shah's bail plea

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): A Delhi court has sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah.

Shabir is the main accused in a 2007 money laundering case related to alleged terror financing. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The Patiala House court has asked ED to file the reply and has fixed the matter for February 23.

The Delhi High Court has recently granted bail to alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in the same case who is the co-op accused in the matter.

The High Court had granted bail to Wani on Rs 3 lakh as personal bail bond and two sureties of like amount. In his bail plea, Shabir Shah stated that there is no evidence of any nature connecting him with Aslam Wani. Shah, chairman of the Democratic Freedom Party, claimed that the allegations levelled against him are motivated and based on falsehood. (ANI)