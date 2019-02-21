Court seeks police reply on Tharoor's plea to travel abroad

A Patiala House court on Thursday sought the reply of Delhi Police on a plea filed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad.

Tharoor, who is an accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, has moved the court for permission to travel to Bahrain and Qatar.

Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj asked the police to file the reply by tomorrow.

A magistrate's court had on February 4 committed the case to sessions court for trial.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation. (ANI)