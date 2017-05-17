Court seeks police's reply on plea to de-seal Sunanda Pushkar's hotel suite

[India], May 17 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday sought response from the Delhi Police on how much time it requires to de-seal the hotel suite where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar died.

The Leela Palace hotel had moved an application to de-seal the room which was sealed by the Delhi Police after her death in the hotel in 2014.

Further hearing on this matter is on July 14.

Opposing the Hotel's plea to de-seal room number-345, the Delhi Police said that the investigation agency may be required for further examination by FSL/CFSL or by any Foreign lab team.

The application claimed that because of sealing of the suite, whose per night cost ranges from Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 61,000, the hotel has suffered a loss of over approx Rs. 50 lakh in last three years. (ANI)