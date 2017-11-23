Court seeks status report in case against Dinakaran

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday asked Delhi Police to file status report in a bribery case against sacked AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran related to poll symbol allocation by the Election Commission.

The court asked the police why it has not filed supplementary chargesheet in the case till now and ordered it to file a status report within two weeks.

Police told Special Judge Kiran Bansal that it needs more time to file supplementary chargesheet in the case.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 5 and extended the judicial custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an aide of Dinakaran. The Delhi Police on July 14 chargesheeted Chandrashekhar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, making a false document and criminal conspiracy among others and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16. Police have said they would file a separate investigation report against Dinakaran and other accused later. Dinakaran, accused of trying to bribe Election Commission officials to get the "two leaves" party symbol for an AIADMK faction led by his aunt V.K. Sasikala, was arrested on April 25. He was granted bail on June 1. Police said a criminal conspiracy was hatched by Chandrashekhar, Dinakaran and others to bribe the Election Commission officials. The money recovered from Chandrashekhar was sent by Dinakaran through illegal channels with the help of others, the police alleged. Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dinakaran, and Naresh Jain, a "hawala" operator from Delhi, are the other suspects in the case.