Court sends BrahMoS Aerospace engineer to 3 days transit remand

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Nagpur Sessions Court on Tuesday granted three days transit remand of BrahMoS Aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal to the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS). Agarwal was arrested on Monday for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and passing details of the BrahMos missile.

Agarwal had been working as senior systems engineer at BrahMos Aerospace facility in Nagpur for past four years. The ATS said that he allegedly used to chat with Pakistan-based IDs on social media.

Talking about the same, Nishant's father told media, "I will go with the court's decision. I don't think my son is guilty. However, if he is found guilty then I will not consider it a lie. No such evidence has come before me which confirms that he is guilty. I will definitely look forward to defend him." Nishant was working as an engineer on a Defence project, said Aseem Arun, Inspector General of ATS, Uttar Pradesh. "We also found evidence of him chatting on Facebook with Pakistan-based IDs. He was arrested after we gathered conclusive evidence," Arun said. His personal computer was seized during a raid at his local residence in Nagpur. The BrahMos missile, considered to be the fastest cruise missile in the world, is a medium-range supersonic missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft or land. It is also a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) of Russia. On September 20, Agarwal was awarded with the "Young Scientist Award" by the Indian National Science Academy. (ANI)