Court summons Lalu, Rabri in IRCTC case

New Delhi: A court on Monday issued summons to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in a money laundering case related to the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract.

Taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month, Special Judge Arun Bhardawaj asked the accused to appear in the court on October 6.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 to a private firm, for which a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna district was given as a bribe.

The ED charge sheet had named Lalu Prasad's party colleague P.C. Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, firm Lara Projects and 10 others as accused in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) hotels tender case. All of them are booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Central Bureau of Investigation in April filed the charge sheet in the IRCTC hotels maintenance contract case against 12 persons and two companies.

