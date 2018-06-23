Court summons official in Mulayam's threat to IPS case

Lucknow: In a case pertaining to an alleged telephonic threat by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav to senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Lucknow has now summoned a police officer to apprise it of the steps taken in compliance with its earlier order, officials said on Saturday.

CJM Lucknow Anand Prakash Singh has summoned Circle Officer (CO) Bazarkhala Anil Kumar Yadav to appear before the court on July 5.

In the case registered by Thakur, the officer alleged that Mulayam Singh threatened him on a call on July 10, 2015.

On August 20, 2016, the court directed the investigating officer to get the voice sample of Mulayam Singh and match it in a forensic lab but so far the IO has not been able to do it. In his report presented before the court, previous IO Abhay Mishra said that he and his predecessor sent notice to Mulayam Singh around a dozen times through special messenger, registered post and station officer of Gautampalli but no one in his residence received them. He sent notice for voice sample at Mulayam Singh's Delhi residence through fax and registered post but there was no response. SSP of Lucknow, Deepak Kumar, set up a Special Investigating Team under the Bazarkhala CO on February 14, 2018 but it has also not been able to take the voice sample so far. --IANS md/him/vm