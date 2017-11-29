Court to pronounce sentence in Kopardi rape case

[India], November 29 (ANI): The Ahmednagar district sessions court on Wednesday will pronounce sentence against three convicts of Kopardi rape and murder case.

In a November 18 hearing, Additional Special Judge Suvarna Kevale held the three youths - Jitendra Shinde, Santosh Bhaval and Nitin Bhailume - guilty of rape, murder and criminal conspiracy.

The arguments have ended, and the prosecution has demanded death penalty for all three convicts in this case.

On July 13, 2016, a 15-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered by the trio in Kopardi, Ahmednagar.

Following the incident, the members of Maratha community protested against the crime across various districts of Maharashtra. (ANI)