Court verdict against Kanimozhi, Raja on 2G scam cases today

New Delhi: A Delhi court will later today pronounce the verdict in the much-anticipated 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.





With this the fate of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and several others will be decided.





The verdict is expected to be pronounced nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011.





One of the largest scams in India, the 2G spectrum case caused huge loss to the public exchequer.



The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore.

Special CBI judge O P Saini is scheduled to pronounce tomorrow the judgements in separate cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in the scam which rattled the former prime minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Two cases have been filed by the CBI and another one by the ED.

The court, has directed all accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi and others to remain present before it tomorrow for the verdict.