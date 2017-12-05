Court verdict on 2G scam to be pronounced on December 21

New Delhi: A court here said on Tuesday it would deliver its verdict on December 21 in the 2G spectrum allocation graft cases involving, among others, former Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi who are out on bail.





CBI Special Judge O.P. Saini has been hearing two separate cases related to 2G spectrum allocation. One is being probed by CBI and the other by the Enforcement Directorate.





The court concluded final arguments in the case on April 26.



According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to telecom firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The CBI chargesheet said Rs 200 crore were transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV as kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a separate case related to money laundering, alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal and others and that Rs 200 crore was proceeds of the crime.

On December 21, the court will also deliver its judgement in 2G case against Essar and Loop.

The CBI has alleged that the promoters of the Essar Group were the real investors and beneficiaries of the spectrum and licences were issued to Loop Telecom, a front company of Essar to acquire 2G licences and spectrum in 2008.

Essar and Loop promoters are facing trial for hatching conspiracy to cheat the government for obtaining spectrum licence.

All the accused have denied the charges.