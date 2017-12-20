Cow Protection Committees to come up in UP

[India] December 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the setting up of 'Cow Protection Committees' in each district of the state.

The order, issued by the state government on Monday, said these committees will headed by the district magistrate and senior police official and ensure efficient management and operation of 'gaushalas' (cow-shelters) across the state and make them self-sufficient.

The chairman of the newly setup Uttar Pradesh 'Gau Sewa Aayog', Rajeev Gupta, under which the committees will function, told ANI that these panels would rescue and look after cattle, which may be getting illegally slaughtered or smuggled.

"Whenever illegal cow slaughter and smuggling is prevented, the number of animals in cow shelters increases. So, we want better upkeep of cattle in these shelters and make them self-sustaining by selling their byproducts," Gupta told ANI. The nod comes after Supreme Court, in September, asked for a compliance report from all the states in connection with cow vigilantism. (ANI)