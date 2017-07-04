Cow vigilantes emboldened by BJP, Sangh Parivaar: Owaisi

[India], July 04 (ANI): With yet another incident of lynching surfaced in the name of cow vigilantism in Assam, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the cow vigilantes are being emboldened by the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government, adding that such incidents would continue to grow till they are backed by the saffron party and the Sangh Parivaar.

"Even when the Prime Minister made this remark I said that this would not have any impact. Because what the Prime Minister said was not outright condemnation. Unless and until the backing given by the Sangh Parivaar and the BJP ideologically to these groups discontinues, these incidents will continue to grow," Owaisi said.

He further added that such incidences are mostly being witnessed where the BJP government is in power and no one can be blamed for this except the saffron party.

"Why they (Gau Rakshak) are doing it because they are emboldened and they are getting total support from the local BJP Government. That is why they are taking law into their own hands. The Prime Minister is only making a feeble request," he said.

Stressing on the same, he said the incidents would grow, if no strong action is taken against the perpetrators.

"I charge the BJP Government for supporting all these Gau Rakshaks. If the Prime Minister wants he can stop this in 24 hours, he does not want to stop this," he added.

Earlier in the day, a truck driver in Assam's Sonapur was assaulted on suspicion of transporting cows.

On Sunday, the driver of a vehicle ferrying cattle in the state was allegedly attacked by a group.

The attackers beat the driver and in spite of them showing valid documents allowing them to ferry the animals, the Gau Rakshaks kept on thrashing the former.

The incident took place near the outskirts of Guwahati city in the state.

While addressing a gathering, at an event marking the centenary of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged to shun violence in the name of cow vigilantism.

Prime Minister Modi said violence is against the ideals of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

"Killing people in the name of 'gau bhakti' is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve," he had said.

"Let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of."

"No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands," he added.

The Prime Minister's remarks came in the wake of increasing incidents of cow vigilantism. (ANI)