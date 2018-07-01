CPI-M blames RSS, BJP for Tripura violence

New Delhi: The CPI-M on Sunday denounced the murderous attacks it alleged had been unleashed by the RSS and BJP in Tripura in the name of "child lifters".

A 11-year-old student was brutally murdered in West Tripura district on June 26, the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement.

"A minister of the BJP state government charged that both the kidneys of this child were removed for illegal human organ trade which spread panic and fear. The Director General of Police, however, stated that both the kidneys were found in the body," it said.

"On June 28, three Muslim hawkers doing business in Tripura for the last 10 years were attacked by branding them as 'child lifters'. One of them was killed and the others were hospitalized with serious injuries. "Subsequently, the CPI-M is being targeted under the spurious pretext of instigating violence. CPI-M activists' houses and offices in that area have been attacked and the reporter of the CPI-M daily is now hospitalized with serious injuries. "Four innocent lives have been lost so far. The BJP state government had blocked the Internet and social media for 48 hours in order to suppress the information of the violent attacks reaching people." The CPI-M said: "There is growing apprehension that such attacks will be intensified. It is the Constitutional responsibility of the state government to uphold law and order by protecting innocent people and punishing the culprits. Instead, the BJP state government is patronizing such private armies."

