CPI (M) calls for stern action to end 'mindless violence'

[India], July 4 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) urged the Centre to implement stern measures immediately in order to end growing instances of "mindless violence".

The party's statement came three days after five people were lynched to death in Maharashtra's Dhule district on suspicion of being child-lifters.

In this regard, the CPI (M) issued a statement, expressing its grave concern in the wake of growing violence in the name of "child lifters" across the country.

"It is clear that the BJP Central and state governments are not maintaining the standards of law and order as constitutionally mandated. This, in itself, is acting as an encouragement and patronisation of the private armies who are spreading this atmosphere of hate and violence whipping up mass hysteria all across the country," the statement read.

Last week, five people were lynched to death by villagers in Dhule after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group. A similar incident was reported from Tripura, wherein one person was lynched while two others were injured after a mob suspected them to be child lifters.(ANI)