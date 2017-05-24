CPI (M) condemns attacks on Dalits in Saharanpur

[India] May 24 (ANI): The political bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) on Wednesday condemned the attacks on Dalits in Saharanpur which has resulted in one of them being killed.

"Stop atrocities on Dalits in Saharanpur. The CPI (M) strongly condemns the murderous attacks on Dalits in Saharanpur which has resulted in a Dalit youth being killed and many seriously injured. Certain upper caste elements sporting the colours of the 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' have launched these attacks on people returning from a meeting addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati," the statement read.

It further stated that the attacks have come in the wake of earlier assaults on Dalits in Shabbirpur wherein houses were burnt, properties were destroyed and many persons suffered injuries. "The steady deterioration in the situation is a result of the support upper caste perpetrators of violence are receiving from the state government and the lack of will displayed by the administration for taking action against them," the statement added. The CPI-M demanded firm action against all those involved in the atrocities against Dalits. "The administration has to provide full protection to vulnerable people and adequate compensation must be paid to those who have suffered losses. The administration must withdraw false cases implicating Dalits and their leaders," the statement read. It also said that the Uttar Pradesh Government must give up its partisan stance and ensure that rule of law prevails in Saharanpur. (ANI)