CPI-M may move impeachment motion against Justice SR Sen

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday said that it is considering an impeachment motion against the Meghalaya High Court Justice SR Sen on his recent comments that India should also have been declared a Hindu country.

Justice Sen, while disposing of a litigant's plea who was denied a domicile certificate by Meghalaya government, on Monday said: "Since the partition of the subcontinent, during Independence, was done on the basis of religion, Pakistan declared that it was an Islamic country. India should also have been declared a Hindu country."

Condemning Justice Sen's controversial remark, the CPI(M) said: "The CPI(M) is of the opinion that Justice Sen has lost his moral right to continue in the office as a Judge of the High Court. The party (CPI-M) will consult other parties in Parliament to consider moving an impeachment motion for his removal. Meanwhile, we request the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India to keep Justice Sen off judicial functions." "The CPI(M) condemns in unequivocal terms the recent utterances of Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen of Meghalaya High Court, in the form of a judgement which is against the basic structure of our Constitution," the statement added. Emphasing on the secular character of the Constitution, CPI(M) asserted: "The Supreme Court had earlier given a verdict that secularism, amongst others, is a fundamental feature of our Constitution. Justice Sen reflects his political faith akin to the RSS ideology of Hindu Rashtra." "By smuggling in his brazen communal view on the partition and making an obvious political statement on a proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, Sen has both undermined the pre-eminent role of Parliament and the independence of the Judiciary. Such views will contribute to further provoking discord among the people in the North East," the statement further said. (ANI)