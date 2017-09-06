CPI shocked over Gauri Lankesh murder; demands swift actions against perpetrators

[India], September 5 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) strongly condemned the death of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot at her residence in Bengaluru, stating that these atrocious killings need a full stop, while demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

Speaking to ANI, CPI leader D Raja said, "On behalf of my party, I strongly condemn the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. It is a heinous crime committed by communal forces in Karnataka. The state had earlier witnessed the killing of scholar M.M. Kalburgi now it's Gauri. These atrocious crimes should be stopped and action on these cases should be rightly given".

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condemned the death and said it 'is an assassination on democracy'. Siddaramaiah took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment and said that Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice. "Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime," Siddaramaiah Tweeted. "In fact, this is an assassination on democracy. In her passing, Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice, and I have lost a friend," he added. However, Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police M.N. Anucheth confirmed that Lankesh was killed around 8 - 8: 15 pm at her residence. Anucheth said that the number of assailants is not very clear, but three people are suspected to be involved in this. He said that Lankesh succumbed to multiple bullet wounds on her body. Reportedly, Lakesh' body has been shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem and the cremation will take place tomorrow. Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh has been shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Naga. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine described as an 'anti-establishment' publication. (ANI)