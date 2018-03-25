CPI(M) criticises Alphons' Aadhaar remark

Rajkot [Gujarat]: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday attacked the Central Government over Union Minister K.J. Alphons' remarks on the validity of Aadhaar.

Alphons earlier today said that people are raising question over Aadhaar card validity 'but are ready to get naked before white man for visa.'

Criticising the Minister's remarks, Yechury said the question is not about getting naked or giving biometrics to a country for the visa, the question is information is being collected on the basis of Aadhar.

He further said that during the elections government will use those data to influence it. "The personal information of people is their personal liberty, which is also their constitutional right. This is very undemocratic and wrong. It's an attack on people's individuality," he added.