CPI(M) terms intervention claims in MLA sexual harassment as 'baseless'

[India], Sep 04 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) on Tuesday said the reports claiming that party's Central Committee has intervened in the alleged sexual harassment charges filed against Kerala party MLA PK Sasi case is "baseless".

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement that this case will be dealt with by the Kerala State Committee.

"Some media reports have appeared that on a complaint from Kerala regarding an elected representative, the Party Centre has intervened and given direction on the action to be taken. There has been no such intervention from the Centre and this is a baseless report. All such complaints, as is the normal practice, will be dealt with by the concerned state committee; in this instance, the Kerala State Committee," the statement read.

According to media reports, a woman Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader has accused CPI (M) MLA from Shoranur P K Sasi of allegedly trying to sexually abuse her. Some media reports were doing the rounds that the complaint had been sent to CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on August 14 and sent an e-mail to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury on September 3. (ANI)