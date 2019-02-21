CPI(M) urges President Ramnath Kovind to sack Meghalaya Guv for Kashmir remarks

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday urged President Ramnath Kovind to sack Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy over his outrageous statement and support for calls of boycotting Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

Appealing retired colonel of the Indian Army and citizens to boycott Kashmir and Kashmiris, Roy on Tuesday tweeted: "An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir, don't go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree.""Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, in yet another outrageous statement, has endorsed a call for boycott of Kashmir and Kashmiris in the wake of the Pulwama tragedy. This comes at a time when Kashmiris, particularly students, in various parts of the country are being attacked, tormented and forced to leave," said a statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) seeking the Governor's removal."The Governor holds a Constitutional office. As the representative of the President of India, he is expected to act as the custodian of the Indian Constitution. This is not the first time he has made public comments which disgrace the post he holds, and violate the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution. This is a transgression that is unacceptable. The President of India must immediately sack him," the statement added. Several harassment incidents with Kashmiri students and traders were reported in various states of India after the Pulwama terrorist attack. As many as 300 Kashmiri students studying in different states returned to their home owing to attacks and threats reports.40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)